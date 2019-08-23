A three-year framework agreement that lays out a plan for building comprehensive reconciliation turns one.

The Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance (SDNA) and Province of B.C. signed the three-year agreement entitled Hubulhsooninats’Uhoot’alh–Dakelh for “together we will fix it” last summer.

“We are proud of the work we have completed this past year as government partners,” SDNA President and Chief of the Nazko First Nation, Alec Stuart said in a news release.

“Our Aboriginal title and the health of our people, lands, and resources are the driving force behind this good work. We call on the Province to continue to work with us in year two of our Foundation Framework Agreement to turn words into action.”

Progress on key priorities to date includes working towards a shared vision for long-term reconciliation including recognition of Aboriginal title and rights in a negotiated context, as well as progress on the apportionment of forest volume in the Quesnel Timber Supply Area, wildlife management, and regulation of mushroom harvesting.

Both parties with the support of the federal government are also working on a concept for a Nation centre in Quesnel and a wellness centre in Ulkatcho.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the important work that our partnership achieves in the years ahead,” said Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.