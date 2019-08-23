A Williams Lake man does not know where to start after a significant theft at his truck shop.

Jason Noble said as they slowly go through what’s remaining following a theft sometime on Sunday they’re finding that is more and more is missing including quads, a quad trailer, and at least $40,000 in tools.

“It’s pretty heartwrenching. We had a lot of stuff in there,” he said.

“We downsized our house and had a lot of our personal items stored in there because we thought it was a safe place and we’ve never had any problems in the last five years and all of a sudden now to have all of it gone, it’s tough. Having to sit and wait for everything and not knowing what’s going on, it’s brutal. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It affects our whole family.”

Noble who has lived in Williams Lake for about twenty years said this is the first time he has been the victim of theft.

He said thieves appear to have the cut back fence and entered and exited through the Dairy Fields.

“It’s one of those things I don’t even know where do you start. Most of the tools I assume, myself, I’ll probably never see again and it’s huge; that’s all of the tools I’ve collected throughout my whole life gone in one evening,” he said.

“The biggest thing to us is the quads have sentimental value to us and out of all of it if we can those returned no questions asked; I’d be a relatively happy camper.”

A Facebook post of the incident as of Wednesday had received more than 950 shares.

“It’s gone a lot of places,” Noble said of the post.

“I actually got a phone call from my parents who live out of the country and told me that some friends of theirs in Alberta it came across their Facebook, so it’s kind of assuring that it’s really getting out there.”