A man charged in a local shooting incident in 100 Mile House has been found guilty by a twelve-member jury.

49-year-old Nicholas Finley won’t know his date for sentencing until next month in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Finley was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in June of 2017 for charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, and with unlawfully discharging a firearm.

He was arrested in Mission following an incident in the Roe Lake area on March 6, 2016.

100 Mile RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.