The 20th annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival takes place in Lac la Hache this weekend.

The event dedicated to all things garlic started out in a back yard in Forest Grove and was also held in 100 Miles Centennial park for a few years.

It moved to its current location about 10 years ago. Jeanette McRae is once again the organizer of the festival. She says “I have 89 booths, it’s just gone crazy.”

Some of the offerings include garlic chocolate, garlic ice cream, and garlic cookies.

The entertainment lineup will feature Steve Elliot as Elvis, as well as Dutch Courage, Yesterfield Band, and The OM Sound.

The Garlic Festival gets underway Saturday morning at 9 AM. For More information see the festival website here.