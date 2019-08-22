Dog Creek Elementary-Jr Secondary will have a new Principal when school starts in September.

Steve Carpenter worked in School District 27 from 2005 to 2018, was the Principal of Lac La Hache Elementary before moving to School District 69 in Qualicum as a district counselor then became Vice-Principal of Nanoose Bay Elementary.

Carpenter studied at Northern Michigan University and Newman University in Birmingham and earned a master’s degree from U-N-BC.

He’s a graduate from Columneetza and lived in Williams Lake until he was 18 before he went to the U.S. and U.K. to play hockey.