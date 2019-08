A rollover on Horse Lake Road near Skadays bridge near 100 Mile House backed traffic for some time Tuesday afternoon, August 20th.

The incident occurred around noon. RCMP, fire/rescue and ambulance attended. There are no reports of injuries but details have not yet been released.

The road was single lane alternating as the vehicle was cleared. The road reopened completely by 2 PM.

As information becomes available, we will update this story.