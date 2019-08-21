Two of five suspects wanted on outstanding warrants by RCMP in Williams Lake have been apprehended.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said 33-year-old Janine Alphonse was arrested at the Williams Lake courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

She was wanted for trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for trafficking.

23-year-old Michael Drynock who was wanted for two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping in relation to an incident on Friday, August 9th at the Rudy Johnson bridge was arrested Monday.

Byron said police are still looking for 24-year-old Jamie Haller, 30-year-old Darcy L’Hirondell, and 38-year-old Dustin McKeeman.

24-year-old Jamie Jeanine Haller

wanted for four counts of theft under $5000

described as an Indigenous female, 5’3″ (160cm), with shoulder-length brown hair

30-year-old Darcy Kristopher L’Hirondelle

wanted for possession of stolen property under $5000

described as a Caucasian male, 6’0″ (183cm), 241lbs (110kg)

has short brown hair and often has facial hair

38-year-old Dustin Llyod McKeeman