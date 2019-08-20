School District 27 will be welcoming a new manager of finance next month.

The District announced in a news release that Barrett Gaunce is the successful candidate for the position.

“Barrett has held a number of financial and management positions in a variety of sectors,” said Superintendent of Schools, Chris van der Mark.

“He is fluent in both French and English and has been working closely with First Nations organizations and community partners in his current role to foster effective collaboration.”

Gaunce earned his chartered accountant designation in 2012 and has an undergraduate degree in Commerce from Mount Alison University, New Brunswick.

He will be joining School District 27 on Monday, Sept. 16 from Yellowknife where he is currently serving as the corporate controller for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation.

“The Manager of Finance is a new position for the District,” said Executive Assistant, Carrie Pratt.

“This position was created to support Interim Secretary-Treasurer Norine Durban and the finance department while Secretary-Treasurer, Kevin Futcher, continues his leave of absence.”