BC Transit and the City of Williams Lake are expanding service hours next month.

“This expansion will add additional weekday evening trips to Route 1 Community Bus, the Route 2 Broadway from Boitanio Mall to the Tourist Discovery Centre and back, and the Route 3 South Lakeside to Walmart and back,” said communication manager, Johnathon Dyck.

“So there will be additional service coming to the Williams Lake transit system which will help support our customers throughout the community.”

Also included with the expanded service hours is Route 4 to Sugarcane as the 4 pm trip will be moving to 4:15.

The service expansion is effective Tuesday, Sept. 3.

More information on routes and schedules can be found on the BC Transit website bctransit.com/williams-lake.