Quesnel School District 28 will be starting the school year with a new manager of transportation.

Trevor Howe who holds a Red Seal IP certification in automotive service and has worked for employers in both Quesnel and Prince George has been appointed to the position.

“We’re really excited, I mean we’re of course we’re sorry to be losing Mr. George McGowan who has been in the position for a couple of years. He is relocating to the Fraser Valley for personal and family reasons and so we put out the competition for transportation manager across the province,” Secretary-Treasurer, Bettina Ketcham said.

“Mr. Howe is a Quesnel person that’s applied and we’re really excited to have him on board. He’ll be starting next week on Aug. 26.”

Ketcham said Howe will spend a couple of weeks with McGowan where they will do some transitional work before he departs.

The transportation manager provides services to students and parents with respect to ensuring that students are safely moved throughout the District on their school buses.

“Mr. Howe will be responsible for managing the transportation department bus drivers and mechanics for our District and he’ll be able to answer questions with respect to any parent concerns or questions as school starts up and just throughout the school year,” Ketcham said.