A projectile was removed this past weekend in Quesnel by the Canadian Forces.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Quesnel RCMP received a report on Friday from a maintenance worker who while mowing the grass found what he believed to be an explosive device.

“The device appeared to be military artillery ordinance and the Canadian Forces were contacted,” Saunderson said.

“The police restricted access to the area until Candian Forces could attend the scene. They arrived on Saturday, Aug. 17 at which time discovered that the projectile was an inert practice round that had been fired.”

Saunderson said at this time police do not know how it ended up there or who may be responsible for having put it there.

MyCaribooNow has reached out to the Department of National Defence for further comment.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP or Crime Stoppers.