The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a vehicle fire Monday morning near the former Glendale Elementary School.

Assistant Chief Joan Flaspohler said the Department was dispatched at around 5:30.

“There were several calls going in to dispatch in regards to involvement of the bush in the backside of the Glendale School area,” Flaspohler said.

“Upon arrival, it appeared as a wildland fire. There were some trees that were on fire but on closer inspection, there was actually a vehicle in there that was on fire.”

Flaspohler said the Department was on scene for less than 45 minutes.

Williams Lake RCMP is investigating.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

“We did get RCMP to come on scene so that they could take a look because when we got there we ended up talking to some school district reps and it was not a vehicle that was typically parked there,” Flaspohler said.

“So it was kind of unusual because it’s a bit of a gated area also that the vehicle was located, so we’ve left it with RCMP to look into.”