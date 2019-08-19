RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating five suspects wanted on BC-wide warrants.

Janine Alphonse, Jamie Haller, Darcy L’Hirdonelle, and Dustin McKeeman are all wanted on charges ranging from drug trafficking, theft, and possession of stolen property.

23-year-old Michael Drynock remains wanted for two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping in relation to an incident on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Rudy Johnson bridge.

He is also wanted on other charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Further descriptions are as follows:

33-year-old Janine Emma Alphonse

wanted for trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″ (170cm), 190lb (86kg)

has longer than shoulder-length black hair

24-year-old Jamie Jeanine Haller

wanted for four counts of theft under $5000

described as an Indigenous female, 5’3″ (160cm), with shoulder-length brown hair

30-year-old Darcy Kristopher L’Hirondelle

wanted for possession of stolen property under $5000

described as a Caucasian male, 6’0″ (183cm), 241lbs (110kg)

has short brown hair and often has facial hair

38-year-old Dustin Llyod McKeeman

wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and for theft under $5000

described as a Caucasian male, 6’0″ (183cm), 161lbs (73kg)

has short dirty blonde hair and often has facial hair

23-year-old Michael Drynock

wanted for two count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm

knowing the possession is unauthorized, and possess a firearm while prohibited. He is also wanted for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping

described as an Indigenous male, 5'5″ (165cm), 126lbs (57kg)

has short dark hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.