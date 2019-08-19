Scheer issues second call for criminal probe of Trudeau

The leader of the federal Conservative Party is once again calling for an RCMP investigation into Prime Minister Trudeau. Andrew Scheer sent the letter to the RCMP Commissioner asking her to use all her resources to investigate whether Trudeau obstructed justice by interfering in the criminal prosecution of SNC- Lavalin. This is the second time Scheer has called for a police probe into the scandal.

Greenland Prime Minister says Trump’s idea is “absurd”

Greenland’s Prime Minister says the idea of the U.S. buying the semi -autonomous Danish territory is absurd. On Sunday President Donald Trump said he was interested in the idea but it was not a priority for him. Prime Minister Frederiksen said Greenland is not Danish it is Greenlandic and hopes that the notion of the U.S. buying the territory is not seriously meant.

Insomnia may increase risk of heart disease and stroke

New research suggests insomniacs have a higher risk of heart failure, stroke and coronary artery disease. The sleep disorder affects around 24-percent of Canadians. The new research studied 1.3 million people. Hereditary insomnia was associated with an increased risk of large artery strokes.