A public meeting to discuss policing issues in Lac la Hache will be held Tuesday, August 20th.

The Cariboo Regional District and RCMP are holding the meeting as a follow up to one held in February. CRD area G Director Al Richmond, 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment Commander Svend Nielsen and CRD Bylaw enforcement officers will all be in attendance.

Staff/Sgt Nielsen say the first meeting was well attended, and looks forward to the second.

“We had some good healthy discussion about what they can do to help us to help to solve some of the problems out there.” “People are still concerned so we want to give them an opportunity to come back and discuss it with myself, Mr. Richmond and the bylaws officer about whats going on”

Nielsen and the CRD held a simliar meeting in Forest Grove earlier this summer. The meeting takes place at the Lac la Hache community hall Tuesday night at 7 pm.