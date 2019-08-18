Two people on quads reportedly fled from a Lone Butte residence after shots were fired.

RCMP in 100 Mile House responded to the complaint in the 600 block of Katchmar Road on Saturday evening just before 7.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen said the 55-year-old male was upset with the proximity of the quads to his property and allegedly fired two shots into the air using a long gun.

Several firearms and two boxes of ammunition were seized following the execution of a search warrant at the man’s residence early Sunday morning.

He was arrested for careless use of a firearm and was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

“100 Mile House RCMP are satisfied this was an isolated incident involving this male and the two witnesses and that there is currently no further risk to the public,” Neilsen said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.