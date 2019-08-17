Temperatures will be below normal for the next couple of days.

“We do have a system that’s moving in from the northwest and bringing us showers for rest of the weekend,” Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said.

“Highs Saturday and Sunday getting up to the high teens which are probably about 5 degrees below the average. The coldest air is for the weekend though.”

Lundquist said things will gradually start to warm up on Tuesday where we can expect a high of about 26°C which is above normal.

Normals for this time of year according to Environment Canada are a maximum daytime high of 24°C with a maximum overnight low of 8°C.

“There’s a very high probability that most of British Columbia will be above average for fall and we consider fall in meteorology to start on September 1st,” Lundquist said.