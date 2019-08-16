RCMP in Williams Lake are investigating a serious assault in downtown Williams Lake.

A male victim was reported to have been assaulted by another male with a baseball bat near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Oliver Street at approximately 6:45 am Friday, August 16.

“The victim received serious injuries and is receiving medical care,” Cst. Jordan Gelowitz said in a news release.

“Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident or other possible related suspicious activity in the area to please call Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”