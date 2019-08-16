The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial structure fire in downtown Williams Lake Thursday evening.

“At about 11 o’clock last night we had a call for a structure fire,” Fire Chief Erick Peterson said.

“The first unit on the scene could see smoke coming from the rear of the building and upon further investigation, there was a small fire that the staff had put out at the rear of the building. We did a little bit of salvage and overhaul and made sure that the fire was out and ventilated the building for the owners.”

Peterson said the department was on scene for about an hour and a half and that 18 members responded.

The fire as of Friday afternoon was still under investigation.

A previous fire at the back of the building on Thursday, May 2 was ruled out by RCMP as arson.