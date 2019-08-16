Williams Lake RCMP has identified a second suspect in connection to an incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge on Friday, Aug. 9.

23-year-old Michael Drynock of Deep Creek has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Drynock is considered dangerous,” BC RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call the local RCMP detachment immediately.”

Further charges in addition to the two counts of attempted murder have been laid against 25-year-old Jayson Gilbert.

A search of the Fraser River for Branton Regner who was deemed missing following the incident was suspended Thursday evening.

RCMP continue to actively investigate this incident as well as a homicide on Tuesday, August 6 that left a 43-year-old man dead in Williams Lake.

Both incidents are believed to be possibly related.