Crews at the Cariboo Fire Centre were confident a fire near Williams Lake was not going to spread beyond its current perimeter after being discovered Thursday afternoon.

Fire Information officer Erin Bull says an initial attack crew and a response officer were sent to the fire at Twan Lake that was at about 1.9 hectares.

“They were confident in changing the status to under control,” Bull said.

“The cause is suspected human at this time. We also sent a cause and origin investigator out there, and we will have another resource go to check it out shortly and ensure that it’s called out.”

Another suspected person caused fire at Marks Lake near 100 Mile House is currently listed as being held after being discovered last week.

You can find Bull with other members of the Cariboo Fire Centre at today’s Farmers Market in Williams Lake where they will be available to further chat about fire smart information as well as recruiting.