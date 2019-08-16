The last name of a family who has called Williams Lake home for the last many decades has been added to the list of approved names for consideration in future street naming processes.

Council agreed to approve the application for Cecil Rhodes and to add the name ‘Rhodes’ to the list at this week’s regular council meeting.

“My husband, Rick, I was always impressed,” Lorrie Rhodes said.

“Often you hear of people that have lived in Williams Lake for a certain amount of years, even myself I’ve been here for over 50 years, but my husband he’s been here his whole life. So I thought that was impressive enough, but then it turns out his mother who is still alive, Dorthy Rhodes, she was also born here in the old hospital that used to be in approximately the area of City Hall in Williams Lake .”

Dorothy’s husband Cecil Rhodes was born at Lower Nicola and first came to Williams Lake in 1946.

During his 32 years living in Williams Lake, Cecil worked as a postmaster for many years in before retiring in the ’70s. He also made significant contributions to the community including volunteering countless hours for organizations like the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, Royal Canadian Legion, Cariboo Hockey League, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association, Williams Lake Fire Department.

“The whole family really, we just love Williams Lake,” Lorrie said noting that Rick, as well as Cecil’s grandson, Dusty, and great-grandsons, Josh and Daniel, all live in Williams Lake.

“We’ve got a lot of history here and love the countryside, love the outdoor activities. Rick and I have been involved with the Williams Lake Stampede Association for many years, in fact, Rick and I are both lifetime members of the Association as we were bestowed that honor about 8 or 9 years ago, and we’ve both worked and volunteered at many events and activities around the City of Williams Lake. We just really like it here.”

Lorrie said her husband’s grandfather Phil Coxon had a name put on one of the streets in Williams Lake as well. It’s located between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue North.