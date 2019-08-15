A South Cariboo man was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for 14 years for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend.

49-year-old Michael Martel was sentenced Thursday morning in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Martel was charged with the first-degree murder of 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos whose body was discovered in her home on Norman Road outside of 100 Mile House on Jan. 4, 2016, after she failed to show for work.

It was not until two days later on Jan. 6 that Martel would turn himself in to police in Kamloops after brutally beating and shooting Dumstrey-Soos.

Martel pled guilty to second-degree murder on January 21, 2019.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.