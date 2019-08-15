No jail time for a South Cariboo man who was found guilty of driving his vehicle into a horse and buggy in the Bridge Lake area.

36-year old Richard Mowat was found guilty of one count of Assault with a Weapon in a trial that wrapped up yesterday in provincial court in Williams Lake.

He was sentenced to one year probation.

Mowat was found not guilty on a charge of Uttering Threats to cause Death or Bodily Harm.

The charges are in connection with an incident back in June of last year when 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Grosset Road.

Police say what started out as an argument over animals led to one of the men temporarily leaving before returning in his vehicle.

He is then accused of driving into the horse and buggy, throwing the driver, horse and buggy into the ditch.

RCMP say another altercation ensued between the two and that the man in the vehicle then said he would return again, but this time with firearms.

Police say they intercepted the man on the road in his vehicle before he could return to his residence.

RCMP say a search of his home revealed a number of firearms that were then seized.