Violation of ethics one of things PM should apologize for, according to former MP

Jane Philpott said Justin Trudeau should apologize to Canada for the SNC-Lavalin scandal. The former cabinet minister added being found in violation of the conflict of interest act is just one of the things the Prime Minister should say sorry for. Trudeau accepted full responsibility for the affair but refused to apologize.

World stocks decline as conflict between China and U.S. escalate

U.S. stocks steadied the ship a little as worries were high a recession was coming. There is still caution surrounding markets around the world with fears of economies already declining. Tokyo and London stocks dropped amidst threats that China would retaliate if the U.S. imposes tariffs on more than $100 billion of Chinese goods next month.

Canadians in Hong Kong worried about protests worsening

Protests in Hong Kong are being compared to a war movie. CTV spoke with some of the 300,000 Canadians living in the Chinese territory. Demonstrations have been happening for almost three months. The federal government has issued a warning to Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong and said citizens should go to the consulate if they need help.