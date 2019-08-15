Kindergarten to grade 12 support staff in the Quesnel School District have a new collective bargaining agreement.

CUPE Local 4990, representing 282 employees, has ratified a new three year deal.

It calls for general wage increases of two percent per year.

The agreement runs from July 1st of this year through June 30th of 2022.

The deal covers custodians, bus drivers, trades people, those who do secretarial work, education assistants, first nations workers, student supervisors and mechanics.

Meanwhile, bargaining is still underway for the workers in School District 27, covering both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.