Telus is holding a public information meeting tonight regarding the placement of a new cell tower in Forest Grove.

The proposed location for has been changed, due to public concern with the original location. CRD Area H director Margo Wagner says ” When the tower was originally going to be sighted at the Forest Grove Firehall, there was such a huge outcry of concern from the parents about the proximity from the school.”

The new location is on private land donated for the purpose and should give further range to the tower as well as being in an isolated area. “Thefound what I think is a perfect location, its actually 400 feet higher than the where firehall is located. It’s on a bluff above Forest Grove.”

The public information meeting takes place tonight at 530 PM at the Forest Grove Community Hall