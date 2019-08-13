A 25-year old man, facing two counts of Attempted Murder near Williams Lake, made his first court appearance today by video conference.

Jayson Gilbert was remanded in custody until his next appearance on the 28th.

The charges are in connection with a police incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge this past Friday.

Very few details have been released.

RCMP say while they were following up on the bridge incident, they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle in an August 6th homicide.

Gilbert was one of three people arrested following a brief chase.

The others were released.

RCMP say no charges have been laid in connection with the homicide, but they do believe that they may be related.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue last Tuesday just before one in the morning.

A 43-year old man was discovered in the driveway of a home.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

There is also a missing person investigation related to the bridge incident.

RCMP are trying to locate Branton Regner.