A Williams Lake man, charged in connection with a dramatic police incident, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 32-year old Jesse Juillette.

A trial date will be set on Monday.

Juillette was arrested back on May 4th in 2018.

Williams Lake RCMP say a vehicle was observed driving erratically on Highway 97 and that they quickly learned that it had been reported as stolen.

Police say road blocks were set up at two different locations complete with spike belts, but that the suspect driver refused to stop and carried on with four flat tires.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped when it came into contact with a police vehicle.

Three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

A charge against one of the suspects was stayed and another, Alexis Chin, pled guilty to a breach of undertaking.

Juillette is facing several counts, including Break and Enter, Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police and Driving while Prohibited.