A 51-year old South Cariboo man is facing charges after a single vehicle accident.

100 Mile House RCMP say they were called to Clarke Avenue in Lac La Hache on Sunday after witnesses reported seeing a male driver crash his truck into a green house on a property before striking a tree.

Police say the man displayed aggressive behaviour and threatened the attending officers.

He was arrested for impaired driving and prohibited driving.

The suspect has since been released on a promise to appear in court in December.