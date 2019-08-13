100 Mile RCMP are investigating after three semi-trucks are out $1,500 of fuel.

Police were called Sunday to a scene on Swallows Crescent for a reported theft of fuel.

“Sometime over the weekend, an unknown person(s) siphoned approximately $1,500 worth of fuel from the tanks of three semi-trucks parked at a business address,” S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

“This is the third theft of fuel reported to police over a period of three weeks from various commercial operations in the local area.”

RCMP ask anyone with information related to this or other thefts to contact the 100 Mile RCMP or Crime Stoppers.