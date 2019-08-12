Sister of murdered woman in B.C. tells father of accused to stop playing the victim

New information is coming as the autopsies of two bodies found in Manitoba are complete. They are believed to belong to the B.C. fugitives wanted in connection to three murders in the northern part of the province. The RCMP said there are a few more formalities to be completed before an official announcement is made.

Meanwhile, the sister of one of the people murdered is calling out the father of one of the accused. Kennedy Deese’s sister died with her Australian boyfriend near a highway in B.C. She posted on Facebook that Bryer Schmegelsky’s father should take responsibility for his son’s upbringing instead of playing the victim.

Cause of death not confirmed suicide for Jeffery Epstein

There are more questions than answers now that the autopsy on Jeffery Epstein is complete. It is believed that the billionaire killed himself in a New York prison, but medical examiners say more information is needed before they can officially announce the cause of death. Epstein was facing human trafficking charges.

Researchers hope at-home HIV tests to be available by 2020

Self-testing HIV kits could be coming to Canada. Researchers are waiting for government approval for the device. A clinical trial has started in Toronto where people can go and take the one-minute finger prick test. Data will be collected on 1,000 people across the country before it potentially gets approved for home use as early as next year.

First federally licensed fishery opened in Canada

A P.E.I. man is changing the way Canadians buy tuna. Jason Tompkins opened Canada’s first federally licensed Bluefin Tuna plant. It is primarily for the world sushi market. Tompkins said Canada has the most regulated and sustainable tuna fishery on Earth. He adds fishermen on Canada’s east coast can only catch one tuna per year.

App for the blind can also help tourists in foreign countries

A new app from Microsoft is making it easier for blind people to interact with their surroundings. It is called Soundscape and is for Bluetooth sunglasses with speakers in them. The app identifies the user’s surroundings and advises them through audio cues and alerts. The app can also help tourists that can see, as it warns them of street signs in foreign languages.