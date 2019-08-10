The Rangers are riding into Quesnel.

A new patrol of the Canadian Rangers has been formed in the area. Formed in 1947, the Rangers are a component of the Canadian Forces, who’s mandate is to provide a military presence in remote areas of Canada. The Quesnel patrol is tasked in equine mobility.

Ranger Terry Nichols is the second in command of the patrol, and she and patrol commander Paul Nichols brought horsemanship to the organization. “He was running horseback exercises for Rangers, that was quite successful, and it’s also a skill that’s being lost. So there are different goals for what we have here and one of them is the preservation of the skill set.”

The patrol currently has 11 members, with some transferred from the 100 Mile House Ranger patrol, and is recruiting more.

More information on the Canadian Rangers can be found here.