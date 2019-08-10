Update 10:20 pm: Rudy Johnson Bridge has reopened according to DriveBC.

The bridge was closed earlier due to a police incident Friday afternoon.

RCMP have not yet released any details.

Previous story: Rudy Johnson Bridge north of Williams Lake is closed due to an active police investigation.

The bridge was closed to traffic from either side Friday afternoon as RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) were on scene.

“The bridge is closed to the public until further notice,” Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said shortly after 7pm.

“Further details will be released in the future.”