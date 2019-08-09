The South Cariboo summer festival is returning this weekend. This marks the third year for the festival. Many family-oriented events will be taking place, and one of the most popular events from the last few years, the lawnmower races, is also returning. “It’s two days this year, ” South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce event coordinator Robyn Angus said, “The feedback I’ve gotten is we will have quite a few out of town coming for this.”

100 Mile Fire/Rescue has put together something special for all the budding firefighters, the kid’s firefighter challenge. “They’ve made this amazing course for the kids to do, it involves running up and down, pulling a firefighter buddy to safety and ringing the bell, it’s going to be amazing.”

Other events include dog agility and a celebrity pie-eating contest. There will also be performers on stage trough the event.

The South Cariboo Summer festival gets underway Saturday morning at the South Cariboo Recreation Center and continues on Sunday. More information and the full schedule can be found here.