On one hand the Cariboo region saw it’s first year over year increase in more than two years, but on the other hand it was very slight and there were actually a few more people actually working.

Vincent Ferro is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada…

“The unemployment rate was at 5.4 percent his July, and in July of 2018 it was at 5.3 percent so just slightly different but not much change. In terms of the number of people this unemployment rate represents, we have 4,800 people unemployed this July and a year ago it was 4,700.”

The increase in the jobless rate was the first year over year increase however, since May of 2017.

The actual number of people working in the region actually went up by 300 to 84,300 last month.

Ferro says there wasn’t a lot of change in the various sectors either…

“In the natural resources we have more people working. However, that was offset somewhat by manufacturing and construction decline. Those were the big movers for the 12 month period.”

BC continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.4 percent, which was down from 4.9 a year ago.

Quebec is next at 4.9 percent.