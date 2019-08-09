Cannabis was not a hot topic according to a public hearing held by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The hearing Thursday evening in Williams Lake was adjourned by Area E Director Angie Delainey after fifteen minutes in and no one from the public showed up.

“It was quite surprising,” said manager of development services, Havan Surat.

“I thought at least a couple of folks would show up from town but no one showed up,”

Surat said the public also had the opportunity to comment by email to staff and that they had received a total of just three emails.

The CRD is intending to allow cannabis production in areas that are zoned as heavy industrial and to evaluate cannabis retail stores on a case by case basis.

“We haven’t received any single application at this moment, but we are getting all of these bylaws and policies ready for future applications,” Surat said.

The proposed bylaw will now go up for third reading and adoption by the Board at a later date.