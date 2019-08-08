The Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) will be renovating its Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium after receiving funds from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

The Band was awarded $76,760 through NDIT’s Economic Diversification Infrastructure program that provides grant funding to support major infrastructure projects in order to strengthen the local economy.

CAO Marg Shelley said in a news release the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium is an integral facility in their community and serves many purposes.

“With this grant from Northern Development, we can make significant improvements to the gymnasium which will only increase opportunities for the Williams Lake Indian Band and surrounding communities.”

Renovations will include the purchase and installation of new flooring, new air conditioning and heating systems, commercial-grade kitchen equipment, and new bathroom fixtures.

The next intake deadline for the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program is Oct. 31.