A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a suspect who is accused of firing shots near a Williams Lake business.

26-year old Darcy John William is due back in court on December 9th.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge back in the early morning hours of April 25th of this year.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was an altercation inside the premises involving two male suspects with firearms.

No other details were released by RCMP.

William is charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Unlawfully Possessing a Firearm and with a Breach of Probation.