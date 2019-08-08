Cassandra Hill of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club with her turkey Tomen. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Future ranchers have taken over the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Seven 4-H clubs from all over the Cariboo are in the Lake City for the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale that got underway Thursday morning.

Bobbi Best is the Beef Leader for the Horsefly 4-H club and said this event always draws good support.

“We usually get pretty good crowds,” she said.

“When the show gets into the show ring we usually get a fair number of people that show up to participate and watch, and I think it’s a fun place for families to bring their little kids to come to check it out and see the animals so we usually do fairly well.”

4-H clubs from Lone Butte, Canim Valley, Rose Lake Miocene, Horsefly, Big Lake, Springhouse and Chimney Valley are taking part now through Monday.

“I’m hoping that next year if I don’t do a project to become a junior leader and then move on from there and maybe become a leader,” said President of the Springhouse 4-H Club, Andrew Yurkiw.

“It’s a great experience to meet new people; you learn responsibilities about the animals and everything, and just being around the rest of the people in the district is just as much fun as raising your own animal.”

“It’s been a great time for my past 13 years.”