August has been off to a quiet start for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack said there haven’t been any new fires as of late.

“The last fire that we discovered was on July 29th and has since been extinguished,” she said.

“In comparison to the last year where we had 263 wildfires at this time there was 2,325 hectares burnt, and this year we’ve only had 46 wildfires and 189 hectares that have burnt.”

Mack said resources from the Cariboo Fire Centre are currently being deployed to assist firefighting efforts in the Okanagan.

“We do anticipate the fire danger rating will begin to rise and conditions will be drier as a result of that,” she said of this week’s hot temperatures.

“However we do strategically place resources in areas that display a higher risk, so we feel confident that we are prepared.”

Mack reminds the public if they see anything that they believe to be a wildfire to call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.