A vehicle incident yesterday afternoon didn’t close Highway 97 completely, but two lanes were shut down. The incident happened at roughly 3 pm. 100 Mile Fire chief Roger Hollander has details.

The highway was reopened fully by 4 pm.

Hollander says it has been a busy few days for the department. He says the unit responded to 8 motor vehicle-related incidents over the long weekend, including 2 ATV rollovers. Both were over embankments. One rider was riding alone and luckily was able to get service on his phone to call for help.

Hollander says the incidents happened in rugged areas and both of the operators were airlifted from the scenes with serious injuries.