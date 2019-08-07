The Federal NDP Candidate for The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Riding has stepped down.

Riding president Bill Sundhu made the announcement yesterday. Gina Myhill-Jones cited personal reasons for stepping down. She was nominated May 26th and has been actively campaigning throughout the riding.

In a statement on her Facebook Page, Myhill-Jones said the decision was not political, and she stands with the party, “…I am just unable at this time to give the 110% that the role of candidate requires and I am making way for the one who can.”

Sundhu says “We are grateful to Gina for the work she has undertaken in the riding.” “Gina will continue to work with the campaign to elect an NDP candidate here.”

The search for a candidate is underway.