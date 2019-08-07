A motorcyclist sustained what is believed to have been serious injuries after crashing into a grizzly bear near Big Lake Ranch.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Likely Road at 2:13 pm Sunday, August 4.

“The vehicle identified as a motorcycle with a single rider was traveling southbound and attempted to avoid a grizzly bear but it was impacted resulting in the motorcyclist losing control and rolling,” Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital.

“Conservation Officer Service attended to search for the grizzly bear but it was not located,” Pelley added.

“The matter is still under investigation.”