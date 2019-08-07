The Supreme Court trial of 48-year old Nicholas Finley will get underway Thursday in Williams Lake.

Jury Selection took place on Tuesday and nine days have been set aside for the trial.

Finley is charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence and with Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm.

Finley was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in June of 2017.

He was arrested following an incident in the Roe Lake area in March of 2016.

RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.