The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just before noon today.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called to a home on Hazel Road in the two mile flat area at 11-47…

“Upon arrival, we were with RCMP, and we did a search of the house and we found a small fire burning inside the residence. It was quickly extinguished by our crew which limited the damage to the home.

Richert says the resident was home at the time but made it out safely.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Richert says they responded with three vehicles and fifteen members.

They were on scene for about an hour.