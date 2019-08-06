A homicide investigation is underway in Williams Lake.

RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue at 12-47 this (August 6th) morning.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered an injured male in the driveway of a home.

The 43-year old male was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information, or know of any suspicious activity prior to and leading up to this offence, is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.