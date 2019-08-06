Shannon Wagner will take over from Aron Zablotny who decided to step down shortly into his second three year term.

Wagner won an election among firefighters and that decision was then approved by the Cariboo Regional District Board.

One interesting note on Wagner is that she is the sister-in-law of CRD Chair Margo Wagner…

“When she was nominated to be a candidate for Chief she phoned me and asked if there are going to be any issues for me as the Chair of the CRD and I said well wait a minute, before you say yes I’ll do it let me just check with the office. So I phoned the Chief Administrative Officer of the CRD.”

Wagner says she was told that it wouldn’t be a problem…

“The only time that there would ever be an issue is if the Board decided to increase the remuneration that they get, which is like an honourarium, or if there was ever some kind of an investigation into Shannon as Chief, and in both cases I would declare a conflict and step out.”

The Cariboo Regional District oversees 14 volunteer fire departments and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

The CRD has fire protection agreements with the municipalities of 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake for CRD residents on the fringe of those communities.