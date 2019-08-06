Quesnel RCMP are investigating a serious incident that happened in West Quesnel over the long weekend.

Sergeant Darren Dodge goes over some of the details..

“Shortly before one a.m. on Monday, August 5th, Quesnel RCMP responded to a call near the 400 block of Lewis Drive in Quesnel where they found a male injured. The male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he remains.”

Dodge says the man, who was assaulted, is from Quesnel.

No other details are being released at this time as the investigation is still in its early stages.

We have learned however, that the man’s injuries were the result of a stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.