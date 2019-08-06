The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at the West Fraser MDF plant on Carradice Road this morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in at 7-07 am.

He says it was in the energy system area…

“Upon arrival we found there was quite a bit of black smoke that was exhausting out of the ducts. The cause of it was a mechanical malfunction of an FD fan which caused fire inside the fan housing and internal piping, and there was just small amounts of fire extended outside of that piping.”

Richert says there were no injuries, and he says the mill employees actually kept the fire contained until they arrived…

“We were there approximately an hour and 45 minutes, two hours. We had six units on scene and probably 20 to 22 members.”

Richert says the damage was contained to the one area.

He’s not sure about the cost of the damage.